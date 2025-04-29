Embedded Computing Design

Chris Bergey and James McNiven to Lead Arm's COMPUTEX 2025 Presentations

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 29, 2025

News

Chris Bergey and James McNiven to Lead Arm's COMPUTEX 2025 Presentations
Image Credit: Arm

Taipei, Taiwan. Announced by TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council), Arm will take part in COMPUTEX 2025 with a partner event, Arm Executive Session, taking place at the Grand Hilai Hotel, Nangang, Taipei City at 3pm on May 19th. A discourse titled From Cloud to Edge: Advancing AI on Arm, Together will be presented by Chris Bergey, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Client Line of Business.

The discussion will take a deep dive at the challenges facing today’s innovators, scalable compute architectures, and how to securely and efficiently deploy AI from cloud to edge. Visitors will also learn how the collective power of industry can enhance innovative AI.

Furthermore, Arm will present at the COMPUTEX Forum held on May 21st at Hall 2 of Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center with James McNiven, Vice President of Product Management, Client Line of Business, Arm, will give his presentation, The Scalability of Intelligence: What the Future of AI Demands, on how efficient computing architectures, open ecosystems, and software optimization are key to overcoming barriers and ensuring AI’s sustainable growth.

Registration Now Open:

Register for the Arm Executive Session
Register for the COMPUTEX Forum

For more information, visit computextaipei.com.tw and innovex.com.tw

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Topic Tags
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: IBASE
IBASE’s EC3100 Brings Real-Time AI to the Edge with NVIDIA Power

April 25, 2025

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Arm
Chris Bergey and James McNiven to Lead Arm's COMPUTEX 2025 Presentations

April 29, 2025

MORE
Networking & 5G
Informal Testing Proves that Wi-Fi HaLow is the Real Deal

April 22, 2025

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Crypto Quantique
Crypto Quantique’s QuarkLink Earns High Marks in CRA Compliance Analysis by cetome

April 28, 2025

MORE