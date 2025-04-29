Chris Bergey and James McNiven to Lead Arm's COMPUTEX 2025 Presentations

Taipei, Taiwan. Announced by TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council), Arm will take part in COMPUTEX 2025 with a partner event, Arm Executive Session, taking place at the Grand Hilai Hotel, Nangang, Taipei City at 3pm on May 19th. A discourse titled From Cloud to Edge: Advancing AI on Arm, Together will be presented by Chris Bergey, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Client Line of Business.

The discussion will take a deep dive at the challenges facing today’s innovators, scalable compute architectures, and how to securely and efficiently deploy AI from cloud to edge. Visitors will also learn how the collective power of industry can enhance innovative AI.

Furthermore, Arm will present at the COMPUTEX Forum held on May 21st at Hall 2 of Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center with James McNiven, Vice President of Product Management, Client Line of Business, Arm, will give his presentation, The Scalability of Intelligence: What the Future of AI Demands, on how efficient computing architectures, open ecosystems, and software optimization are key to overcoming barriers and ensuring AI’s sustainable growth.

