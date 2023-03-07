Infineon's AURIX™ TC3xx, TC4x, TRAVEO™ T2G & PSoC Families of Microcontrollers Now Support Rust

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Munich, Germany – 7 March 2023 – Infineon Technologies AG has taken the initial steps to create a Rust ecosystem and is now the first major semiconductor manufacturer to officially support Rust for its microcontrollers, as it provides built-in support for memory-safe software development, making it ideal for use in the design of mission-critical automotive software.

The AURIX™ TC3xx and TRAVEO™ T2G automotive MCUs are the first to be supported. With TRAVEO™ using the official Rust tool chain and Arm Cortex-M targets, a dedicated Rust compiler has been developed for AURIX by Infineon's tool partner HighTec EDV-Systeme. Support for PSoC and AURIX TC4x will follow in the second half of 2023.

Additionally, the AURIX TC3xx and TRAVEO T2G microcontroller product families provide integrated hardware functions for functional safety and cybersecurity that accompany Rust on the software side. For native access to microcontroller peripherals, the peripheral access crates (PACs) for AURIX and TRAVEO are provided. PACs are generated with the svd2rust tool and follow the same API standard for peripheral access. PACs are available in GitHub and are complemented with code examples that demonstrate the use of Rust on Infineon microcontrollers.

At embedded world the development setups for AURIX™ and TRAVEO™ will be presented at the Infineon Booth (hall 4A; booth 138). The setup consists of microcontroller development kits as well as the demonstration of the Rust tool chain.

For more information, visit: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/product/promopages/embedded-world/?redirId=40329