Embedded Computing Design

Infineon's AURIX™ TC3xx, TC4x, TRAVEO™ T2G & PSoC Families of Microcontrollers Now Support Rust

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 07, 2023

News

Infineon's AURIX™ TC3xx, TC4x, TRAVEO™ T2G & PSoC Families of Microcontrollers Now Support Rust

Munich, Germany – 7 March 2023 – Infineon Technologies AG has taken the initial steps to create a Rust ecosystem and is now the first major semiconductor manufacturer to officially support Rust for its microcontrollers, as it provides built-in support for memory-safe software development, making it ideal for use in the design of mission-critical automotive software.

The AURIX™ TC3xx and TRAVEO™ T2G automotive MCUs are the first to be supported. With TRAVEO™ using the official Rust tool chain and Arm Cortex-M targets, a dedicated Rust compiler has been developed for AURIX by Infineon's tool partner HighTec EDV-Systeme. Support for PSoC and AURIX TC4x will follow in the second half of 2023.

Additionally, the AURIX TC3xx and TRAVEO T2G microcontroller product families provide integrated hardware functions for functional safety and cybersecurity that accompany Rust on the software side. For native access to microcontroller peripherals, the peripheral access crates (PACs) for AURIX and TRAVEO are provided. PACs are generated with the svd2rust tool and follow the same API standard for peripheral access. PACs are available in GitHub and are complemented with code examples that demonstrate the use of Rust on Infineon microcontrollers.

At embedded world the development setups for AURIX™ and TRAVEO™ will be presented at the Infineon Booth (hall 4A; booth 138). The setup consists of microcontroller development kits as well as the demonstration of the Rust tool chain.

For more information, visit: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/product/promopages/embedded-world/?redirId=40329

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Automotive
Software & OS - IDEs & Application Programming
Analog & Power
Product Showcase: Synaptics’ SYN4778: Low-Power, Small, Accurate GNSS IC for IoT Devices

March 6, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Twilio Microvisor Simplifies Low-Power IoT Device-to-Cloud Integration with Support for MQTT on FreeRTOS

March 8, 2023

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: Innodisk
Road to embedded world ’23: New Taipei City, Taiwan, Innodisk

February 26, 2023

MORE
Security
Product Showcase: Exein Runtime Handles Threat Detection/Incident Response

March 6, 2023

MORE