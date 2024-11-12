electronica 2024: Best-in-Show Winners
November 12, 2024
All entries are judged using a 15-point rubric, that assesses design excellence, relative performance, and market impact/disruption. Judging is managed by the ECD Content Team.
AI & Machine Learning
- Qualcomm Technologies: Qualcomm® IQ series
Analog, Power & Related Components
- Dracula Technologies’ LAYER®Vault
- Allegro MicroSystems: A89224
- Dukosi: The Dukosi Cell Monitoring System (DKCMS)
Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals
- GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc.: All-in-One GD-xD-W515-EVAL Board
- nVent Schroff: Positive Retraction Card Lok
MEMS & Sensors
- STMicroelectronics’ ST1VAFE3BX
Memory & Storage:
- Longsys’ FORESEE Automotive LPDDR4x
- KIOXIA’s automotive-grade Universal Flash Storage (UFS)
- Apacer’s PV19E-25M U.3 Solid State Disk (SSD)
Microcontrollers, Microprocessors & IP
- Infineon Technologies AG: PSOC™ Edge
Security
- Pantherun Technologies Private Limited: AES implementation
Wired & Wireless Connectivity (Including IoT & Industrial IoT)
- Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF9151
- Pantherun Technologies Private Limited: Pepper FPGA-based open source development platform