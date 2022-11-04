Analog Devices and AUO Deliver Widescreen Displays to the Automotive Market

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Wilmington, MA / USA and Munich, Germany – AUO Corporation is utilizing Analog Devices’ matrix LED display driver technology in their automotive widescreen display portfolio to provide local dimming, improved power consumption, and support for functional safety to deliver an immersive widescreen display experience to customers.

ADI’s local dimming technology is designed for LEDs that sit behind the screen of car display units. The company’s display driver technology is developed through a proprietary power process technology, utilizes all external switching positive channel field effect transistors (PFETs), provides high resolution and high contrast ratio, improves LED diagnostics, and reduces ghost images for large automotive displays.

ADI makes use of the Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link™ (GMSL) serializer and deserializer (SerDes) connectivity solutions to add to the in-cabin experience with widescreens and high-resolution displays that perform local dimming through proprietary power management and processing solutions.

According to ADI, the solution is also designed to reduce power consumption by 50% compared to the traditional edge lit display, and the company’s power portfolio is ASIL-B to D rated.

According to Simon Hsu, Head of Automotive Business Unit at AUO, “AUO AmLED displays feature power savings, excellent sunlight readability and high contrast ratio, which greatly upgrade driving safety and in-cabin entertainment experience. In response to the trend of smart mobility, AUO continues to advance display technology, and we look forward to further collaborations with the ADI team.”

AUO uses the MAX25500 4 x 24 automotive LED matrix driver for its local-dimming automotive displays, which is available now and part of ADI’s family of automotive local dimming display drivers.

For more information, visit: https://www.auo.com and https://www.analog.com