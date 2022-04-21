McObject Announces Availability of eXtremeDB/rt for Green Hills Software's INTEGRITY RTOS

McObject announced the release of eXtremeDB/rt database management system (DBMS) for Green Hills Software's INTEGRITY RTOS.

Per the company, eXtremeDB/rt is the first and only commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) real-time database management system that meets the fundamental requirements of determinism and temporal consistency of data.

What makes eXtremeDB/rt a true real-time database management system?

eXtremeDB was originally conceived, designed, and implemented as an in-memory embedded database system for embedded systems.

eXtremeDB/rt extends normal database transaction management by incorporating time-cognizance.

A real-time database system must support two outcomes for transactions:

Committed on time (met the deadline)

Not committed but aborted on time (missed the deadline)

In a real-time database system, transactions must not be late. Accordingly, the database system must enforce transaction deadlines.

eXtremeDB/rt is designed for the developers of advanced driver assistance (ADAS) and other autonomous systems, aerospace, and defense systems, industrial control systems, robotics, and medical devices.

Joe Fabbre, Global Technology Director for Green Hills had this to say: "McObject has created a unique real-time database that complements our INTEGRITY RTOS and extends hard real-time support to database operations. Advanced applications in real-time systems are being called upon to manage more (and more complex) data. eXtremeDB/rt gives developers of these systems an off the shelf solution for real-time data management."

eXtremeDB/rt was designed for use in resource-constrained, mission-critical embedded systems. Its small footprint and frugal use of memory and CPU make it uniquely qualified for these applications. Find eXtremeDB in millions of embedded systems, in deployments ranging from satellite systems to locomotive control, world-wide.

For more information, please: www.mcobject.com