Microchip Aids in Achieving AEC-Q100 with Temperature Sensors

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

January 22, 2024

Image Credit: Microchip

Microchip Technology launched its MCP998x family of automotive-qualified remote temperature sensors. The sensors are designed to provide 1°C accuracy over a wide operational temperature range. Within the family are five sensors equipped with shutdown temperature setpoints that are resistant to exploitation.

“This new family of remote temperature sensors is expanding customer choice in a product category that, historically, has offered limited options,” said Fanie Duvenhage, vice president of Microchip’s mixed-signal and linear unit. “With 10 devices to choose from, each offering better accuracy in very high temperature applications and five with shutdown safety features, the MCP998x family gives customers a broad range of automotive multi-channel temperature sensors to choose from.”

The MCP998x sensors support various use cases including HID lamps, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), automotive servers, video processing, infotainment systems, engine control, telematics, and body electronics.

For more information, vist microchip.com.

