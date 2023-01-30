Embedded Computing Design

Elektrobit’s New EB corbos Starter Kit Enables OTA Update Capabilities to AUTOSAR Adaptive Platform

January 30, 2023

ERLANGEN, Germany – Elektrobit announced a new generation of its EB corbos Starter Kit, a turnkey solution designed for carmakers and Tier 1 suppliers developing ECUs and distributing updates vis software-defined vehicles. The EB corbos Starter Kit enables users to safely install, update, and uninstall software on the AUTOSAR Adaptive Platform.

Based on the Adaptive AUTOSAR standard, the starter kit (version 2.9 and later) integrates EB corbos with EB cadian Sync UCM (update and configuration management) Master, an OTA update tool.

The EB corbos Starter Kit and EB cadian Sync UCM Master work together to simplify integration. The new EB corbos Starter Kit manages and cooperates with the software in the Automotive OS for maintenance, updates, and deployment, and the EB cadian Sync UCM Master enables the secure install, update, and uninstall of software in architectures based on the AUTOSAR Adaptive Platform.

"With EB corbos Starter Kit and EB cadian Sync UCM Master, we're bringing together two key components of an Automotive OS to make it easier for carmakers to develop their software-defined vehicles," said Michael Robertson, vice president, head of products and strategy, Elektrobit.

For more information, visit: www.elektrobit.com

 

