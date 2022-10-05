Embedded Computing Design

TE Connectivity’s PicoMQS Connector System Offers High Performance in a Compact Package

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 05, 2022

News

TE Connectivity’s PicoMQS Connector System Offers High Performance in a Compact Package
Image Courtesy of TE Connectivity

Bensheim, Germany –– TE Connectivity (TE) developed the PicoMQS miniaturized automotive connector system for compact signal interfaces deployed in high temperature and high vibration automotive applications.

According to the company, the connector system offers a 55% reduction in crimp length and 78% reduction in packaging space (compared to existing 0.5mm connector systems), qualifying it as the smallest automotive crimped terminal, connector, and header system today.

The PicoMQS enables connections to be made in vehicle sub-systems or modules (“black boxes”) including headlamp and steering wheel units, and vehicle cameras. The connector system supports fat-flexible (FFC) and flexible-printed (FPC) cables in EV battery management systems for routing battery geometries.

The PicoMQS connector system also features a 1.27mm pitch and a clearance and creepage distance of 0.46mm, with a receptacle contact designed for 0.5 x 0.4mm tabs and terminates wires with 0.13 to 0.22mm2 cross section.

For more information, visit: https://www.te.com/usa-en/industries/automotive.html

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Automotive - Vehicle Networking & Connectivity
Analog & Power
Image Provided by Littelfuse
Littelfuse Released its eFuse Protection ICs Series

October 4, 2022

MORE
Industrial
Image Provided by ICP Germany
2.5" PICO-ITX Board Powered by ARM

October 6, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
LTE-M – Delivering a Futureproof IoT

October 6, 2022

MORE
Security
Embedded Executive: Roman Lysecky, CTO, BG Networks

October 5, 2022

MORE