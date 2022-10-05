TE Connectivity’s PicoMQS Connector System Offers High Performance in a Compact Package

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Courtesy of TE Connectivity

Bensheim, Germany –– TE Connectivity (TE) developed the PicoMQS miniaturized automotive connector system for compact signal interfaces deployed in high temperature and high vibration automotive applications.

According to the company, the connector system offers a 55% reduction in crimp length and 78% reduction in packaging space (compared to existing 0.5mm connector systems), qualifying it as the smallest automotive crimped terminal, connector, and header system today.

The PicoMQS enables connections to be made in vehicle sub-systems or modules (“black boxes”) including headlamp and steering wheel units, and vehicle cameras. The connector system supports fat-flexible (FFC) and flexible-printed (FPC) cables in EV battery management systems for routing battery geometries.

The PicoMQS connector system also features a 1.27mm pitch and a clearance and creepage distance of 0.46mm, with a receptacle contact designed for 0.5 x 0.4mm tabs and terminates wires with 0.13 to 0.22mm2 cross section.

