AONDevices Launches Low-Power, Low-Latency, Customizable Edge AI Speech Enhancement

IRVINE, California -- AONDevices launched its AONDenoise™, a compact, efficient edge AI denoising technology designed for applications that require minimal power and latency.

Per the company, AONDenoise is 50K parameters, making it one of the smallest denoising algorithms available, and ideal AI speech enhancement for use in hearing aids, wireless earbuds, smartphones, and wearables.

AONDevices is expanding its focus to include innovations in human-human interfaces and, according to the company, it is multiple orders of magnitude smaller than traditional DSP noise reduction methods and at least an order of magnitude smaller than current AI-based denoisers. The AONDenoise solution provides customizable noise cancellation in ultra-low power, real-time processing devices, such as chips used for hearing aids. The algorithm is designed to target a wide range of noises, such as chatter in a crowded restaurant, wind noise, dogs barking, babies crying, or keyboards clicking.

The AONDenoise solution has the potential to revolutionize various applications, including:

Hearing Aids: Customizable noise cancellation for improved performance in different environments.

Wireless Earbuds: Optimal audio quality in transparency mode, conversation mode, and voice calls.

Smartphones: Clearer voice quality during calls, especially in outdoor settings.

Podcasting: Crystal-clear audio streaming even in noisy surroundings.

Leveraging AI and deep learning neural networks, the AONDenoise solution can distinguish human speech from background noise. To maximize the efficiency of this neural network, AONDevices has developed a dedicated software tool suite. This allows both in-house and customer development to customize and train the system to handle specific noise environments or a broader range of noises.

The AONDenoise solution is now available for integration into third-party processors. For customers seeking dedicated hardware solutions, AONDevices is preparing to launch the denoiser hardware IP and the associated next-generation chip – the AON2100™ – in the coming months.

