Knowles Brings True Wireless Stereo to CES 2024

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

January 09, 2024

News

Image Credit: Knowles

Itasca, Illinois. During CES 2024, Knowles will showcase its audio and voice technologies while located in the Venetian Resort Toscana at Suite #3805. Demonstrations will include True Wireless Stereo (TWS), hearing health, automotive, wearables, and its balanced armature (BA) drivers that are currently integrated within products such as Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2, Razer’s Moray in-ear monitor (IEM), and the JLab Epic Lab Edition earbuds.

“Audio technology is improving rapidly. Lossless streaming services are proliferating, and hearing health and premium audio are converging. To empower consumers to take advantage of these improvements, we have invested significant time and resources into understanding how to deliver the best-sounding audio from TWS earbuds,” said Jon Kiachian, president of MedTech and Specialty Audio at Knowles Corporation.

Knowles’ balanced armature (BA) drivers will be highlighted within devices from ODM suppliers such as Fujikon, Grandsun, OBO, Risuntek and Siyoto. According to Knowles, showcased will be one full-range reference design developed with ODM partner XRound Audio utilized in over the counter hearing aids.

Also on display will be Knowles’ Digital Vibration Sensor (V2S) for clear signal capture ideal for applications in consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare.

  • Consumer Electronics:

    • True wireless earphones, smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets

  • Automotive:

    • Emergency vehicle detection and voice command pickup in harsh environments

  • Hearing Aids:

    • Eliminate self-voice and echo

  • V2S for Health:

    • Captures heartbeat for telehealth

“We’re excited to bring disruptive audio sensing innovation to CES 2024. Knowles V2S is a robust vibration sensor that advances audio capabilities, redefining what’s possible in sound capture for automotive, hearing health, consumer, and other applications,” said Saket Thukral, senior director of product line management at Knowles.

For more information, visit knowles.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

Consumer
January 9, 2024

