Technologist's Cheat Sheet to CES 2023

Higher Integration of the Human-Machine Interface

Electronics engineers are more aware of the advances in HMI capabilities than the general public, but even they may not be aware of just how sophisticated the human-machine interface has become.



Synaptics is demonstrating a number of low-power edge AI; wireless connectivity, positioning, and docking; and other solutions at CES, but the showstoppers this year are mobile computing with human presence detection and resonate surface audio – a technology that allows audio signals to be generated from the surface of a mobile phone versus speaker drivers to take immersion and efficiency to entirely new heights.



Showgoers will be able to view a demo of the company’s resonate surface audio technology in person at Pepcom’s Digital Experience at Caesar’s Palace in the Julius Ballroom from 7 PM to 10:30 PM on January 4th. There will also be demos of wireless mobile PC docking with 4K displays using the company’s Gemini reference design, automotive display dimming technologies on hand, and more.



If you can’t make it to Pepcom, Synaptics will be exhibiting at the Venetian in the Level 2 Exhibitor Suites, Bellini Ballroom #2105. If you can’t make it to Pepcom or the Venetian, stay tuned on embeddedcomputing.com and our social channels for updates.