Technologist's Cheat Sheet to CES 2023
January 04, 2023
Story
CES is back to help the tech industry ring in the New Year, and Embedded Computing Design is on the ground in Las Vegas tracking announcements that will help define electronics for the next year and beyond.
You can track everything the ECD editorial staff is seeing, doing, and demo’ing at the show on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube, as well as in the news section of the embeddedcomputing.com website. But with so much happening at CES, we’ve consolidated list of five key trends we expect to see at this year’s show and throughout the year based on our schedules over the next few days.
The Matter Standard (Finally) Arrives
The great reveal for the Matter connectivity standards was delayed, like the rest of the world for a couple of years. Last year at CES companies like NXP shared a glimpse of what to expect, which was followed by a ten-month silence.
But since the standard’s official release in October, we expect to learn much more about the burgeoning Matter technology ecosystem and products that have been certified to the standard.
Be on the lookout for coverage from the Embedded Computing Design team out of meetings with the following Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) members or, if attending the show, stop by their CES booths yourself for briefings, demos, and networking:
- Infineon Technologies – Venetian Titian Ballrooms 2204 & 2205
- NXP Semiconductors – Invite Only
- Nordic Semiconductor – Venetian Expo, Booth 52039
- Qorvo – Venetian Expo, Booth 51216
- Schneider Electric – Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D Booth 53711
- Silicon Labs – Venetian Expo, Level 3, Toscana 3710
- Texas Instruments – LVCC North Hall Meeting Room N115
- And more
Higher Integration of the Human-Machine Interface
Electronics engineers are more aware of the advances in HMI capabilities than the general public, but even they may not be aware of just how sophisticated the human-machine interface has become.
Synaptics is demonstrating a number of low-power edge AI; wireless connectivity, positioning, and docking; and other solutions at CES, but the showstoppers this year are mobile computing with human presence detection and resonate surface audio – a technology that allows audio signals to be generated from the surface of a mobile phone versus speaker drivers to take immersion and efficiency to entirely new heights.
Showgoers will be able to view a demo of the company’s resonate surface audio technology in person at Pepcom’s Digital Experience at Caesar’s Palace in the Julius Ballroom from 7 PM to 10:30 PM on January 4th. There will also be demos of wireless mobile PC docking with 4K displays using the company’s Gemini reference design, automotive display dimming technologies on hand, and more.
If you can’t make it to Pepcom, Synaptics will be exhibiting at the Venetian in the Level 2 Exhibitor Suites, Bellini Ballroom #2105. If you can’t make it to Pepcom or the Venetian, stay tuned on embeddedcomputing.com and our social channels for updates.
The IoT Everywhere, Even if You Don’t Notice
The IoT is slowly and silently being woven into the fabric of our electronic infrastructure without most of us even noticing. Yet the demand for more data, lower latency, and ultra-high reliability is louder than ever before.
Qorvo will be demonstrating its enabling connectivity technologies for the IoT, smart home, and connected car in the form of 5G, Wi-Fi, and UWB RF solutions that help deliver increased data capacity at higher speeds with greater efficiency.
In addition to their amplifiers, power management, converters, and filters, the company’s latest wrinkle – sensor solutions – adds a new dimension of intrigue for visitors at the Venetian Expo Booth 51216.