electronica 2026 Highlights Edge AI, AIoT, and Machine Learning Trends Across Global Electronics Industry

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: electronica 2026 electronica 2026 will host the international electronics industry from November 10 to 13, at the Munich Trade Fair Center. Around 3,500 exhibitors from around 60 countries will showcase their cutting-edge applications and solutions. This year’s exhibition is centered on AI, from Edge AI to AIoT and machine learning. Visitors will have an opportunity to see key innovations and speak to industry experts as exhibitors will showcase and discuss current and future technologies.

According to the press release, the electronics industry is leading the transformation through AI and strengthening its global effectiveness as a result. “This transformation is visible at electronica, which brings together top decision-makers and developers from around the world, and showcases the entire electronics value chain,” explains Caroline Pannier, Exhibition Director of electronica.

Exhibitors of notice include Infineon, STMicroelectronics, and NXP Semiconductors. Infineon will showcase its Edge AI and IoT solutions for smart, energy-efficient devices, while STMicroelectronics will demonstrate how it combines embedded processing, Edge AI, and mobility-related applications. NXP Semiconductors will highlight how its solutions for automotive, industrial, IoT, and communications infrastructure can be integrated into embedded systems, microcontrollers, and microprocessors.

Also in attendance will be embedded systems providers Advantech and Kontron discussing how each companies solutions are driving the practical applications of AI. Advantech will exhibit its portfolio including sensor nodes, embedded PCs, gateways, and IoT cloud platforms. Kontron will be available to assist visitors with its portfolio that envelopes the complete spectrum from modules to full systems, including software.

Additional Show Benefits:

Executive Event with CEO Roundtable

Expert Lectures

Networking Events

IIoT Forum and the Circular Economy Forum

SEMICON Europe

For more information, visit electronica.de/en/trade-fair/.

Download the Marketer's Guide to electronica go.embeddedcomputing.com/2026.ecd.marketers.guide.electronica.