On-Demand Webcast – Adding Voice Control to Your Next Medical Device: What OEMs need to know about voice control for the medical market

Voice control is now common in consumer products and can offer unique advantages to medical devices – operating convenience, improved workplace hygiene over touchscreens or keyboards, and less distraction from important tasks. OEMs will want to learn about Digi ConnectCore® Voice Control, an easy-to-implement software solution for the Digi ConnectCore System-on-Module (SOM) family.

Join us for an informative, one-hour webinar, where experts from Digi and voice INTER connect, a leader in voice control technology, discuss the benefits of voice control in medical devices.

The webinar addresses key questions of interest to medical device OEMs, including: