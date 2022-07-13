On-Demand Webcast – Adding Voice Control to Your Next Medical Device: What OEMs need to know about voice control for the medical market
July 13, 2022
Voice control is now common in consumer products and can offer unique advantages to medical devices – operating convenience, improved workplace hygiene over touchscreens or keyboards, and less distraction from important tasks. OEMs will want to learn about Digi ConnectCore® Voice Control, an easy-to-implement software solution for the Digi ConnectCore System-on-Module (SOM) family.
Join us for an informative, one-hour webinar, where experts from Digi and voice INTER connect, a leader in voice control technology, discuss the benefits of voice control in medical devices.
The webinar addresses key questions of interest to medical device OEMs, including:
- What are the benefits of adding voice control to a medical device?
- Why the network edge – rather than the cloud – improves voice control processing.
- How edge-based voice control enhances device security and patient data privacy.
- Where to start when adding voice control functionality to a product.
- What hardware needs to be added to your device for voice control capability.
- Learn how to create a device for global deployment, with support for 30 languages.