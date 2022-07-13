Embedded Computing Design

On-Demand Webcast – Adding Voice Control to Your Next Medical Device: What OEMs need to know about voice control for the medical market

By Embedded E-cast

July 13, 2022

On-Demand Webcast – Adding Voice Control to Your Next Medical Device: What OEMs need to know about voice control for the medical market

Voice control is now common in consumer products and can offer unique advantages to medical devices – operating convenience, improved workplace hygiene over touchscreens or keyboards, and less distraction from important tasks. OEMs will want to learn about Digi ConnectCore® Voice Control, an easy-to-implement software solution for the Digi ConnectCore System-on-Module (SOM) family.

Join us for an informative, one-hour webinar, where experts from Digi and voice INTER connect, a leader in voice control technology, discuss the benefits of voice control in medical devices.

The webinar addresses key questions of interest to medical device OEMs, including:

  • What are the benefits of adding voice control to a medical device?
  • Why the network edge – rather than the cloud – improves voice control processing.
  • How edge-based voice control enhances device security and patient data privacy.
  • Where to start when adding voice control functionality to a product.
  • What hardware needs to be added to your device for voice control capability.
  • Learn how to create a device for global deployment, with support for 30 languages.

 

Subscribe

More from Embedded

Categories
Healthcare
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Automotive
Protecting Electric Vehicles and Charging Stations: Allying Cybersecurity Concerns for the Vehicle and the User

July 11, 2022

MORE
Healthcare
On-Demand Webcast – Adding Voice Control to Your Next Medical Device: What OEMs need to know about voice control for the medical market

July 13, 2022

MORE
IoT
Image Provided by IOTech
IOTech Offers Edge Solution for Industrial IOT and Time-Critical OT Systems

July 13, 2022

MORE
Security
Photo Provided by NXP Semiconductors
NXP Helps Standardize Next-Generation Security with Post-Quantum Cryptography

July 12, 2022

MORE