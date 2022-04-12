Embedded Computing Design

Deploying Low Power, High-Performance Embedded System for Substation Inspection Robot

April 12, 2022

Wheeled, substation, and intelligent inspection robots can effectively reduce labor intensity, substation operation, and maintenance costs. It can also improve inspection data quality and create a new substation inspection mode. With low power consumption, high performance, complete I/O interface, and excellent technical support capabilities, DFI's EC70A-SU assists Chinese customers to create a new generation of miniaturized, lightweight, and modular wheeled inspection robots. As a result, it improved the intellectual level of substation inspection.

