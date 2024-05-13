Product of the Week: Axiomtek’s AIE510-ONX Edge AI System Powered by NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

AI-enabled robotics and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are more frequently integrated into critical, industrial environments that rely on efficient, high-speed data transfer between systems like automotive cameras and sensors.

Their ability to process AI tasks consistently in real-time at the edge is key in the acceleration and innovation of these applications and applications like them and the environments in which they reside.

Powered by NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin NX, the AIE510-ONX Edge AI system from Axiomtek is designed to optimize demanding AI workloads. At the same time, the fanless design is also capable of operating in rugged, harsh environments. The edge computing capabilities of the system allow for local data processing at the edge, reducing latency and bandwidth burdens.

The AIE510-ONX Edge AI system supports an operating temperature range from -25°C to +60°C, and an aluminum extrusion and heavy-duty steel construction, IP40 rated.

The AIE510-ONX Edge AI System in Action

The NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX supports 100 TOPS of AI performance, with 16GB of 128-bit LPDDR5 onboard system memory. The solution features the 8-core NVIDIA Arm® Cortex A78AE v8.2 64-bit high-performance CPU with 2MB L2 + 4MB L3 cache memory. Additionally, the system supports the 1024-core NVIDIA Ampere GPU with 32 Tensor Cores to further accelerate AI workloads.

Overall, the previously mentioned features are ideal for high-performance AI, supporting parallel processing, advanced AI modeling, real-time response needs, graphics-intensive tasks, and general-purpose computing.

On the hardware side, the AIE510-ONX supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and 2.5 GbE combined, as well as a ton of system I/O with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, dual PoE for camera & sensor connectivity with one GbE PoE and one 2.5 GbE PoE, as well as HDMI 2.1 with 4K2K supported, one COM/CAN, an Isolated DIO (4-in/4-out), 4-CH GMSL, and much more.

Getting Started with the AIE510-ONX Edge AI System

The AIE510-ONX Edge AI system enables additional software development with support for the NVIDIA Isaac™ Robot Operating System (ROS) software development kit (SDK) for AI-enabled robot development. The system also provides OS support for Linux Ubuntu 20.04 or later, as well as certification for CE, FCC Class A, UKCA, and E-Mark.

For remote management, users can enroll via the Allxon Portal to get the full feature of remote device management on one centralized cloud portal: https://allxon.com/jetson/device_enroll/

The AIE510-ONX edge AI system is now available for purchase.

For more information about the AIE Series of Edge AI Platforms based on NVIDIA® Jetson Modules, check out the company’s video below:

Additional Resources: