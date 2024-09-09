Promwad Collaborates with Hilscher to Solve Compatibility Issues Within Robotics

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Promwad has collaborated with Hilscher to design an innovative universal robotics platform powered by the Hilscher netX communication controller that supports EtherCAT, PROFINET, and EtherNet/IP protocols while enabling manufacturers to effortlessly integrate general modules and ready-made servo drives with various industrial and consumer robots within one platform.

“Promwad is an excellent addition to our portfolio of embedded design and software development partners, providing our customers with the opportunity to implement developments based on Hilscher technology quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively,” commented Jörg Zimmermann, Senior Partner Manager, Hilscher.

The carrier board simplifies the user interface for various protocols on the Hilscher platform, while streamlining new module integration via a wide range of drivers. According to the press release, robot manufacturers using Nvidia Jetson, Nvidia Orin, or Qualcomm RB5 can remove additional expenses and achieve flexibility in the development of complicated robot solutions.

For more information, visit promwad.com and hilscher.com.