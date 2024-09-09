Embedded Computing Design

Promwad Collaborates with Hilscher to Solve Compatibility Issues Within Robotics

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 09, 2024

News

Promwad Collaborates with Hilscher to Solve Compatibility Issues Within Robotics

Promwad has collaborated with Hilscher to design an innovative universal robotics platform powered by the Hilscher netX communication controller that supports EtherCAT, PROFINET, and EtherNet/IP protocols while enabling manufacturers to effortlessly integrate general modules and ready-made servo drives with various industrial and consumer robots within one platform.

“Promwad is an excellent addition to our portfolio of embedded design and software development partners, providing our customers with the opportunity to implement developments based on Hilscher technology quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively,” commented Jörg Zimmermann, Senior Partner Manager, Hilscher.

The carrier board simplifies the user interface for various protocols on the Hilscher platform, while streamlining new module integration via a wide range of drivers. According to the press release, robot manufacturers using Nvidia Jetson, Nvidia Orin, or Qualcomm RB5 can remove additional expenses and achieve flexibility in the development of complicated robot solutions.

For more information, visit promwad.com and hilscher.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Analog & Power
Image Credit: Energous Corporation
Energous Wireless Power Solutions Earns Full FCC Certification for its Energous 2W PowerBridge Transmitter System

September 5, 2024

MORE
Healthcare
Embedded Executive: The Latest in Medical Wearables, Orca Semi

July 24, 2024

MORE
IoT
embedded world North America Conference Sessions Bring Solutions

September 9, 2024

MORE
Open Source
Mouser New Product of the Week: AMD / Xilinx Zynq® UltraScale+ MPSoC ZCU106 Evaluation Kit

September 9, 2024

MORE