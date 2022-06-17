Embedded Computing Design Hits a High Note at embedded world 2022

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

Embedded Computing Design is back in Nuremberg, Germany for the embedded world 2022 Exhibition & Conference. After a one-year absence, embedded world is back, and so is Embedded Computing Design, who will be exhibiting in Hall 1, Stand 121.

Embedded Computing Design is one of the official media partners of embedded world, and is producing the live/virtual hybrid event, embedded world North America, taking place in the Hall 1 Forum Theater and on your computer screen, Tuesday, June 21, 17:00 CEST to 23:00 CEST.

Embedded Computing Design’s events at the conference include:

A series of presentation covering AI, Edge Computing, MicroTCA, IoT, Security, and COM-HPC.

An IoT & Machine Learning Survey – Take our survey for your chance to win a T-Shirt

Dev Kit and Product Lotteries. We will be giving away development kits from a host of suppliers, including STMicroelectronics, BeagleBoard, and Blackpearl Technology.

We will be handing out the latest edition of Embedded Computing Design magazine, featuring the latest products, application and technology articles, and an executive interview with Michael Hurlston, CEO of Synaptics.

To view all of our coverage of Embedded World, visit the Embedded Computing Design embedded world microsite.

About Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Computing Design understands the design engineer/developer and provide them the necessary blogs, design articles, news, live & virtual events when, and where it’s most useful. We segment the majority our coverage into the following categories: industrial, automotive, consumer; and medical/healthcare. The overriding technologies prevalent in everything we cover include IoT, security, AI/machine learning, and analog/power.

For more information about the Embedded Computing Design booth, lotteries, or how to get more involved, contact Patrick Hopper at [email protected]