Technology Presentations at Embedded World

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

June 10, 2022

We’re less than two weeks out from Embedded World (June 21-23, Nuremberg, Germany). In the Embedded Computing Design booth (Hall 1, Booth 121), you can view a host of technology presentations.

Click here or on any of the links to register for these sessions and your chance to win a t-shirt or the latest dev kits.

Tuesday (June 21)

New Approaches to AI-Based Vision Processing at the Edge

The ModBlox7 Specification

Understand MicroTCA

Connecting IoT devices to AWS fast, securely and reliably with CCM & AWS IoT ExpressLink

Wednesday (June 22)

Deploying COM-HPC

The Challenges of Developing, Managing & Maintaining Secure IoT & Edge Devices

 

