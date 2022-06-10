Technology Presentations at Embedded World

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

We’re less than two weeks out from Embedded World (June 21-23, Nuremberg, Germany). In the Embedded Computing Design booth (Hall 1, Booth 121), you can view a host of technology presentations.

Tuesday (June 21)

New Approaches to AI-Based Vision Processing at the Edge

The ModBlox7 Specification

Understand MicroTCA

Connecting IoT devices to AWS fast, securely and reliably with CCM & AWS IoT ExpressLink

Wednesday (June 22)

Deploying COM-HPC

The Challenges of Developing, Managing & Maintaining Secure IoT & Edge Devices