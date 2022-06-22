Embedded Executive: Daniel Cooley, CTO, Silicon Labs

Video

Here at Embedded Computing Design, we spend a lot of time helping engineers/developers work through the pains of industrial designs. That’s not too far from what Silicon Labs does. Hence, while visiting the Silicon Labs’ HQ, I took the opportunity to shoot a short video with the company’s CTO Daniel Cooley, where we talked about what those pain points are, and how engineers can deal with this. Check out the special video version of this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.