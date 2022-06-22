Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Daniel Cooley, CTO, Silicon Labs

June 22, 2022

Video

Here at Embedded Computing Design, we spend a lot of time helping engineers/developers work through the pains of industrial designs. That’s not too far from what Silicon Labs does. Hence, while visiting the Silicon Labs’ HQ, I took the opportunity to shoot a short video with the company’s CTO Daniel Cooley, where we talked about what those pain points are, and how engineers can deal with this. Check out the special video version of this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

Automotive
Microchip Announces Industry's Largest Family of Inductive Position Sensors Now Includes Solution for ISO 26262-Compliant EV Motor

June 20, 2022

MORE
IoT
Avnet Announces Global Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services

June 22, 2022

MORE
Storage
Greenliant High Endurance, High Reliability Data Storage on Display at embedded world 2022

June 21, 2022

MORE
Open Source
RISC-V Announces First New Specifications of 2022, Adding to 16 Ratified in 2021

June 22, 2022

MORE