Cincoze’s DC-1300 Series Delivers Rugged Computing for Smart Manufacturing and Energy Management

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Cincoze

Cincoze released a new addition to its rugged computing DIAMOND product line, the Entry Performance & Compact industrial computer DC-1300 series. It leverages an Alder Lake-N platform Intel Core i3-N305 processor, with support for essential I/O interfaces for industrial applications. The DC-1300 offers wireless transmission solutions such as Wi-Fi, 5G, GNSS, etc., in a 185 x 131 x 56.5 mm chassis.

The DC-1300 comes equipped with up to 16GB DDR5 4800MHz in a single memory slot and supplies storage selections including 2.5-inch SATA HDD/SSD or Half-Slim SSD. Additionally, it supports expansion via the M.2 slot for NVMe SSD.

I/O interfaces include LAN, USB, COM, and 4K DisplayPort, and can expand COM, DIO, display, and IGN functions through Cincoze's CMI/CFM modules. Cincoze’s Stackable Expansion Box (SEB) utilizes the built-in dual M.2 B Key slots of the DC-1300 series to support various I/O, CANbus, and Fieldbus modules.

The DC-1300 series offers diverse installation methods, including wall mounting, side mounting, and DIN rail mounting and delivers an operating temperature of -40 to 70°C and wide voltage (9-48 VDC). It fulfills the IEC 61000-6-2/4 standard as well as the US military shock standard (MIL-STD-810H) to safeguard stable operation in rugged environments.

Ideal Applications:

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Transportation

Energy Management

