Dev Kit Weekly: ADLINK’s MVP-5200 & MVP-6200 Fanless Modular Computers

Industrial computers play a crucial role in edge AI and edge computing applications with their ability to provide advanced security and privacy, optimized bandwidth and latency, flexibility, scalability, reliability, and more. All these benefits are provided in the *highly customizable MVP-5200 and MVP-6200 series of fanless modular computers from ADLINK Technology.

ADLINK's MVP 6200 (left) and MVP-5200 (right).

These computers perform well in edge AI and edge computing applications thanks to their compact or expandable form factor. Both of them are equipped with an LGA 1700, which comes in a 12th generation Intel Alder Lake-S socket type processor, and both computers are capable of the high processing performance required for AI inferencing at the edge in smart manufacturing, semiconductor equipment, and warehouse applications.

These industrial-grade embedded computers also support the Intel R680E chipset at up to 65W, as well as featuring advanced error correction capabilities and up to 128GB of DDR5 memory that operates at 3600 MHz for increased capacity and bandwidth. The computers also include four SODIMM sockets for portability and compatibility.

As far as storage, we have two SATA interfaces that enable efficient connection and transfer of data between storage devices and computing systems; but, the MVP-6200 can offer an additional interface for a total of three via an optional kit.

There’s a pretty big selection of front-accessible I/O available on these computers. For example, you’ll find two DisplayPorts, two HDMI, six COM ports, six USB ports, an 8-channel digital I/O, three 2.5Gb LAN interfaces, and six SMA antennas connectors (four of which can be used for 5G, and the other two for Wi-Fi). There are also a few versions of M.2 keys for additional use of Wi-Fi and 5G modules, as well as supplementary storage.

The MVP-5200 and MVP-6200 fanless industrial computers support Microsoft Windows or Linux Ubuntu operating systems, and are scalable with the ADLINK AFM (Adaptive Function Module) slot, which allows for custom I/O positioning and application-specific access.

So if you’re looking for a powerful, customizable fanless computer to assist in your edge AI application development, these devices could be a great fit. If you’d like to get your own MVP-5200 or MVP-6200, you can request quotes for both on their product pages on ADLINK’s website. But you can also enter the raffle, linked below, for a chance to win both of these for free. Good luck!