Geniatech: XPI-3566-ZERO
February 29, 2024
Product
Product Description:
Geniatech XPI-3566-ZERO is a tiny SBC powered by the advanced Rockchip RK3566 platform. Designed with the same compact form factor as the Raspberry Pi Zero 2W, it boasts up to 8GB LPDDR, optional on-board eMMC Flash, a 40-pin GPIO header, MIPI-CSI, and Mini HDMI®️ supporting 4K display. Additionally, it includes Type-C for USB OTG, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi. This high-performance, low-power SBC unlocks possibilities for embedded systems, edge computing, or IoT nodes.
Highlights:
- 65mm*30mm, less than the half size of a bank card
- Rockchip RK3566 with Quad-core Cortex-A55 up to 1.8GHz
- 512MB ~ 8GB LPDDR RAM, 8GB ~ 128GB eMMC Flash optional
- 2*Type-C USB, 1*MIPI-CSI, 1*Extension GPIO interface
- 2.4GHz&5GHz Wi-Fi WLAN & Blue tooth 5.0
- Support Linux（Debian 11）or Rasberry Pi OS emulater
Product Website Link:https://www.geniatech.com/product/xpi-3566-zero/
Datasheet Link:https://file.geniatech.com/download/xpi/XPI-3566-ZERO_Specification_V1.4_EN.pdf
Buy It Now Link:https://shop.geniatech.com/product/xpi-3566-zero/