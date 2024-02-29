Image Credit: Geniatech

Product Description:

Geniatech XPI-3566-ZERO is a tiny SBC powered by the advanced Rockchip RK3566 platform. Designed with the same compact form factor as the Raspberry Pi Zero 2W, it boasts up to 8GB LPDDR, optional on-board eMMC Flash, a 40-pin GPIO header, MIPI-CSI, and Mini HDMI®️ supporting 4K display. Additionally, it includes Type-C for USB OTG, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi. This high-performance, low-power SBC unlocks possibilities for embedded systems, edge computing, or IoT nodes.