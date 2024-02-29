Embedded Computing Design

Geniatech: XPI-3566-ZERO

February 29, 2024

Image Credit: Geniatech

Product Description:

Geniatech XPI-3566-ZERO is a tiny SBC powered by the advanced Rockchip RK3566 platform. Designed with the same compact form factor as the Raspberry Pi Zero 2W, it boasts up to 8GB LPDDR, optional on-board eMMC Flash, a 40-pin GPIO header, MIPI-CSI, and Mini HDMI®️ supporting 4K display. Additionally, it includes Type-C for USB OTG, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi. This high-performance, low-power SBC unlocks possibilities for embedded systems, edge computing, or IoT nodes.

Highlights:

  • 65mm*30mm, less than the half size of a bank card
  • Rockchip RK3566 with Quad-core Cortex-A55 up to 1.8GHz
  • 512MB ~ 8GB LPDDR RAM, 8GB ~ 128GB eMMC Flash optional
  • 2*Type-C USB, 1*MIPI-CSI, 1*Extension GPIO interface
  • 2.4GHz&5GHz Wi-Fi WLAN & Blue tooth 5.0
  • Support Linux（Debian 11）or Rasberry Pi OS emulater

Product Website Link:https://www.geniatech.com/product/xpi-3566-zero/

Datasheet Link:https://file.geniatech.com/download/xpi/XPI-3566-ZERO_Specification_V1.4_EN.pdf

Buy It Now Link:https://shop.geniatech.com/product/xpi-3566-zero/

