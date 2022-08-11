IBASE Launches EN50155 Certified MPPC1201PC Fanless Railway Panel PC

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

The MPPC1201PC fanless 12.1" panel PC is designed for intelligent railway transportation applications. The PC also received CE/FCC certification and passed the EN50155 2017 strict shock and vibration standards for rolling stock equipment and EN45545-2 EU fire safety standard.

Built for use in harsh environments, the MPPC1201PC supports an operating temperature range of -40°C to 70°C, voltage 24~110V power input, and M12 connectors to ensure watertight and robust connections, further supporting fault-free data transmission in smart fleet management and traffic monitoring in railway networks.

The MPPC1201PC is powered by the Intel Atom x6425E processor and comes with IP65 waterproof housing and aluminum cooling chassis for heat dissipation that enables long-term stable operation. Expansion slots including a full-size mPCI-e slot and an M.2 E-Key 2230 socket are provided for 4G and WiFi modules for secure backup internet connection. It has an OSD (On screen display) interface to facilitate user's operation and optional auto-dimming function that dynamically adjust the brightness based on the ambient lighting condition.

Measuring 335(W) x 274(D) x 69(H)mm, the MPPC1201PC features a TFT-LCD display with wide view angle of 176°/176° and 500 cd/m2 brightness, and standard 100mm VESA mount holes, and is compatible with Windows 10 64-bit and Linux Kernel 4.x operating systems.

MPPC1201PC FEATURES:

Intel® Atom® x6425E processor

EN50155 2017 & EN45545-2 certified

Fully IP65 waterproof protection

Supports ultra-long-life LCD panel, M12 connectors

Flat bezel design, projected capacitive 12.1" touch screen

Optional auto-dimming function

Supports 24V DC or 72/110V DC power input

For more information, visit: www.ibase.com.tw