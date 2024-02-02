Embedded Computing Design

Premio's New SBCs Leverage Intel's Alder Lake-N

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

February 02, 2024

Los Angeles, California. Premio Inc introduced its newest x86 single board computer powered by the 12th Generation of Intel’s Alder Lake-N processors. Utilizing the same Gracemont CPU architecture present in the Efficiency cores of 12th/13th Generation Intel Core CPUs, the Alder Lake-N platform exhibits improved performance over earlier Intel processors, achieving an increase of up to 28% and a 42% with the Core i3 N-Series processor.

“Our latest generation of single-board computers from Intel’s Alder Lake-N processors redefines the possibilities for embedded systems and IoT applications,“ said product marketing director, Dustin Seetoo.”With its compact design, robust performance, and unparalleled versatility, these SBCs enable OEM systems builders with a faster time to market and industrial-grade reliability.”

The Alder Lake-N single board computer debuts with two configurations: the CT-DAL01 and the CT-DAL11. Boasting enhanced performance, richer graphics, and an overall improved user experience, both choices serve as excellent building blocks for OEM system designers developing off-the-shelf solutions.

Highlights:

  • Supports 12th Generation Intel Alder Lake-N processors
  • DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM. Max. up to 16GB
  • Triple independent display - 2x 2.5 GbE Ethernet Ports
  • M.2 B Key & E Keys for versatile expansion
  • Rich, high-speed digital I/O - TPM 2.0 CT-DAL11

Ideal applications include industrial automation, digital signage, and more.

For more information, visit premioinc.com.

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

