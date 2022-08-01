Product of the Week: Arrow’s Dell PowerEdge XR11 and XR12 Servers for Rugged Environments

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Increased connectivity, intelligence, and data are required for edge-deployed applications. Devices designed for edge-based workloads must also provide flexibility and ruggedness, with the ability to perform remotely across various space-constrained applications.

Specifically designed for use in remote and harsh environments, Arrow Intelligent Solutions’ PowerEdge XR11 and XR12 rack servers provide durable 1U and 2U form factors, respectively, with remote access management.

Both servers come equipped with Intel’s 3rd generation scalable processors with built-in AI acceleration and advanced security capabilities.

The PowerEdge XR12 features the Intel® Xeon® processor with GPU options supporting up to two NVIDIA® T4 cards for diverse cloud workload acceleration, or up to two NVIDIA® A100, A10, or A40 GPU cards for data centers, mainstream graphics and video, and visual computing. The PowerEdge XR11 includes the Intel® Optane™ processor as well as GPU support for up to two NVIDIA® T4 cards.

Arrow PowerEdge Servers in Action

Both the PowerEdge XR11 and XR12 come with memory options such as the Intel® Optane™ persistent memory (PMem) 200 series with tiered memory and storage, and performance with up to 6 TB total memory per socket. Intel’s memory solution is highlighted by its large storage capacity and focus on data support.

In combination with the accelerators, 3rd generation Intel® processors, and Intel® Optane™ memory and drive technologies, both servers are capable of achieving edge services with 36 x 86 cores.

The XR11 and XR12 are both available in double wide accelerator card sizes of 2x 70 W; the XR12 also offers two additional sizes: 150 W or 2x 300 W. Designed for expansion, the XR12 can manage up to six drives and includes five PCIe Gen 4 slots. For more compact applications, the XR11 can manage up to four drives and includes three PCIe Gen 4 slots. Both can manage SAS, SATA, and NVMe SSDs.

To further certify their use in harsh conditions, the XR11 and XR12 operate at temperatures from -5ºC to 55ºC (23ºF to 130ºF). Both rack server solutions adhere to the rugged MIL-STD and Marine standard specifications and are NEBS Level 3-certified for carrier-grade critical systems.

The PowerEdge servers come equipped with the Dell PowerEdge and OpenManage integration tools with built-in platform security designed to protect the products across their entire lifecycle.

The PowerEdge servers feature security components such as Secured Component Verification for IT deployment prior to deployment, and Silicon Root of Trust for hardware-validated boot processes that disable modification or updates.

However, the Integrated Dell Remote Access Controller (iDRAC), sits at the core of the server’s security offer. iDRAC works with the OpenManage Secure Enterprise Key Manager for centrally controlled keys that help manage data protection with self-encrypting drives (SED). The iDRAC Automatic Certificate Enrollment includes SSL/TLS certificates and a Web User Interface for remote system management.

Additional intelligence, automation, and recovery solutions include:

iDRAC9: firmware for telemetry and analytics integration.

BIOS live scanning: authentication and verification of BIOS.

Rapid OS recovery: corrupted OS image recovery.

The XR11 and XR12 also provide intelligent automation and management tools such as the built-in telemetry streaming from iDRAC, thermal management, and RESTful API with Redfish for server management.

Change management solutions include update planning and zero-touch configuration and implementation. Management integration across the entire stack is enabled with Microsoft, VMware, ServiceNow, Ansible, and more.

Getting Started with the XR12 and XR11 PowerEdge Servers

Watch the PowerEdge XR11 and XR12 Unboxing Video featuring Julian Chen, Mechanical Engineer at Dell EMC, below.

For more information, availability, order requests, or to request a quote, visit: https://www.arrow.com/ais/dell-oem-solutions/xr11-and-xr12

Additional Resources: