Product of the Week: Premio’s EDGEBoost Nodes

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

The use of modular nodes in industrial computers promotes adaptable, specialized, and reliable computing solutions that are not only designed to meet the demands of industrial environments, but also support additional capabilities and changes as the industrial Edge AI industry continues to grow.

Designed to retrofit as a bottom node for Premio’s rugged, fanless RCO-6000 Series, the EDGEBoost modular add-on nodes from Premio support the building and maintenance of these systems by providing scalability, interoperability, flexibility, and customization, as well as the ability to upgrade with ease with support for programmable software API.

Premio’s EDGEBoost Nodes in Action

When used in combination with Premio’s industrial-grade Edge AI solutions like the RCO-6000 Series, which already features the 9th Gen Intel Core Processor, the EDGEBoost Nodes support an additional power supply for GPU and NVMe storage expansion, delivering 280W for GPU cards and 12 ~ 48VDC support for the NVMe drives. The nodes also support SATA storages and both software and configurable hardware RAID cards offering RAID 0, 1, 5, and 10.

The RCO-6000 Series can also benefit from the modular EDGEBoost Nodes with support for configurable PCIe and PCI expansion slots for additional performance accelerators and advanced information exchange via high-speed PCIe protocols. The node solution also features an adaptive cooling fan to discharge the heat produced by GPU and NVMe storage devices.

To further expand the industrial operations, the robust EDGEBoost Nodes feature an anti-theft lock, safe ejection button, hot-swappable SSD/HDD, and EDGEBoost Brick. More specifically, the hot-swappable technology includes hot-swappable drives, storage bricks, and an adaptive fan to support maintenance and repair. Below are types of hot-swappable storage options:

2.5” Hot-Swappable SATA Drives 7mm and 15mm

2.5” U.2 Hot-Swappable NVMe Drives 7mm and 15mm

7mm and 15mm SATA Storage Canister Bricks

7mm and 15mm Hot-Swappable NVMe Canister Bricks

The EDGEBoost Nodes are designed to resist harsh industrial environments with wide temperature ranges, modular design, ability to withstand impact and vibrations, as well as frequent shock. The add-on nodes are also CE, FCC Class A, and UL Certified.

EDGEBoost Nodes SATA and PCIe/PCI Series:

Wide Operating Temperature -25°C to 70°C

50G Shock and 5 Grms Vibration Resistant

EDGEBoost Nodes NVMe and GPU Series:

Wide Operating Temperature -25°C to 60°C

20G Shock and 3 Grms Vibration Resistant

Getting Started with Premio’s EDGEBoost Nodes

For a closer look into the RCO-6000 Series’ AI Edge Inference Computers with EDGEBoost Nodes, check out Premio’s YouTube video highlighting the solution below:

Additional Resources: