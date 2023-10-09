Product of the Week: ROLEC’s aluDOOR Industrial Electronic Enclosures

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Industrial electronic enclosures aid in protecting the electronic components and equipment used in industrial environments. Typically, these enclosures are specially designed to house and defend electronic devices, control systems, and sensitive instrumentation from environmental hazards and other unwanted interferences.

The aluDOOR industrial electronics enclosures from ROLEC Enclosures, Inc. are housed in a diecast aluminum enclosure material and are available in 10 sizes, with two lid variants, from 3.54” x 4.72” x 2.76” to 6.69” x 11.02” x 3.54”. The surface of the enclosure features a powder coating and is available in the standard color anthracite gray (RAL 7016) with matte silver powder-coated lid trims.

The aluDOOR Industrial Electronic Enclosures in Action

The aluDOOR enclosures feature true hinges and a structurally integrated hinged lid with a max opening angle of 100°, with A2 stainless steel lid screws and threaded inserts that are design to protect against corrosion. The aluDOOR can be installed with the lid closed to protect the housed electronics and the seal, as the enclosure seal is made of a continuous foamed-in polyurethane (PUR) gasket with no join.

For mounting purposes in factory automation, sensors and detection, ship technology, railway systems, machine control, robotics, and flow metering applications, the inside of the housing features pillars for PCBs, mounting plates, and DIN rails. After mounting the lid and the fixation with the securing screws, they are capable of turning into compact cabinets with stainless steel screws and stainless steel threaded bushings.

For installation, the lid features an integrated hinge pin that should be pushed into place then secured with two tamperproof Torx T25 screws with M5 threads. The lid should then be shut and locked down with two more Torx screws. All the fixings are hidden beneath aluminum trims.

The optional integrated recess in the lid enables the installation of a membrane keypad (ADF)* or front plate/flat lid (ADO)*. The aluDOOR solution also includes clip-on design covers. For secure installation, all enclosures have domes in bottom sections and lids.

*ADF = Series with recess in the lid, ADO = Series with flat lid

The aluDOOR industrial electronic enclosures are rated to IP 66, IP 67, IP 68 (1.2 m; 2 h), EN 60529, IP 69K, and ISO 2056.

Getting Started aluDOOR Industrial Electronic Enclosures

The aluDOOR enclosures come with a wide variety of optional customizations and accessories such as special colors on request, anthracite gray lid trims, a mounting plate, supporting rail, RFI/EMI gasket, and an anti-corrosion coating.

Customization services include CNC machining, engraving, display windows, powder coating, painting, photo-quality printing of legends, logos and graphics, RFI/EMI shielding, and assembly of accessories.

For more example use cases and a look at the aluDOOR enclosures in action, take a look at video below provided by ROLEC.

