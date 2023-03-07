The Road to embedded world ’23: Taichung City, Taiwan, Forenex Technology

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Forenex Technology will be attending embedded world 2023 highlighting its industrial automation and digital signage solutions.

Main Products Highlighted at Hall 3 Booth 240:

Industrial All-In-One Panel PC/ Monitor

Full IP66/ IP69K Stainless Panel PC/ Monitor

Open Frame Panel PC/ Monitor

Digital Signage Panel PC/ Media Player

Intel SBC

ARM SBC

AD Board

Forenex Industrial Automation:

In step with the growing global demand for smart factory automation and the upcoming trend for machine to machine communication systems and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), FORENEX offers a variety of solutions ideal for automating and monitoring industrial processes in a wide range of environments.

From RISC-based board to system level products, FORENEX provides a complete turnkey solution including embedded system, IoT gateway computer, touch panel PC and HMI for your Industry 4.0, IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) and smart factory applications.

Industrial Panel PC Solutions

The production processes in harsh indoor/outdoor industrial environments (such as Solar Energy or Wind Energy…etc.), FORENEX has offerings to meet requirements from machine operation, data processing to monitoring and motion control tasks.

These include:

various ARM-based stainless steel

Fan-Less all-in-one

HMI or heavy-duty industrial panel PCs sizing from 4” to 21.5” or above

may include projected capacitive

resistive or IR touch screen operation options

IoT Gateway Solutions

The FORENEX Freescale i.MX6 and RK3399 Series intelligent IoT gateway computer system designed for industrial control and factory automation applications. The applications includes an IoT gateway collect data from machines or securely transfer data to clouds for enhancing the workflow in various industrial environments.

Industrial HMI Solutions

FORENEX offers HMI turnkey solutions for IIoT applications. With excellent hardware durability, superior platform performance and user-friendly software user interface, these industrial HMI solutions are widely used in industrial controls and factory automation applications. FORENEX provides flexible software support any IO Ports and customized- API to customers for a faster Time to Market.

FES600

Processor 1.0GHz NXP i.MX6 Quad/ Dual/ Dual Lite Cortex-A9 SoC Memory 2GB DDR3-1066 SDRAM onboard (Optional 4GB) Storage 8GB of eMMC memory (Optional 16GB) OS Android 6.0, Linux 4.1.15, Yocto Project2.0 with QT 5.4 (Weston Wayland UI) Display HDMI 1.4 port Ethernet 1 x RJ45-10/100/1000 Mbps USB Port 1 x mini USB 2.0 (OTG) Type B &3 x USB 2.0 Type A COM Port 1 x COM1 (supports 5-wire TX/RX/RTS/CTS) RS232/RS485/RS422 CAN BUS 1 x D-SUB 9 Connector with CAN BUS LED 1 x Power LED & WIFI LED (if Wi-Fi has installed) GPIO 1 x DIO Port support 8 GPIOS SD Slot 1 x Micro SD/SDHC card slot Power Jack 1 x Power Jack DC+12V PoE Supports PoE (Optional), Power Device(PD): follows IEEE 802.3af (12.5W) (option) WIFI / BT Wi-Fi module (option) Audio Audio Combo Header, (Mic_in,Line_out) Operating Temperature Commercial version: 0℃ to 60℃, Industrial version :-20℃ to 60℃ Operating Humidity 10% to 90% (non-condensing) Cooling System Fanless design Dimension ( L x W x H) 143mm x 74mm x 60mm (w/o antenna)

For more information, visit forenex.com.