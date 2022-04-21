The New Kontron µATX Motherboards K3841-Q, K3842-Q and K3843-B

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Kontron introduced three µATX motherboards that support the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i series processors (LGA1700 with 125W TDP) and Intel Pentium/Celeron.

These are the first products in a series of new motherboards "designed and made in Germany", consisting of Mini-ITX, µATX & ATX, which will be available later this year. The new motherboard family also supports the latest DDR5 memory technology for suitable system performance, PCIe Gen5, and the latest Intel LAN generation with 2.5 Gbit Ethernet.



The motherboards are equipped with two M.2 connectors and integrated Intel TPM 2.0 for Windows 11 support. They feature a 125W CPU TDP including configurable Thermal Design Power, where power consumption can be limited. In Intel's Hybrid CPUs, both cores, such as Atom and Core i, can be used together for even higher performance. The new boards will be available in June. Kontron will also present the first motherboards at Embedded World in Nuremberg in late June 2022.



The K3841-Q µATX industrial motherboard is equipped with the high-performance Intel Q670E chipset with increased reliability (Embedded Broad Market) and is designed especially for the medical, banking, industrial automation, laboratory diagnostics, and video surveillance sectors. The board has three LAN interfaces, including 1x Intel 219LM Premium (support of latest manageability functions) and 2x I225LM of the new generation with 2.5 Gbit Ethernet. In addition, there are four COM interfaces, four PCIe, including Gen5 and two x1, as well as eleven USB interfaces (USB 3.2 Gen2 as well as Type C). The K3841-Q µATX is available for seven years.





The K3842-Q µATX board brings the Intel Q670 chipset with manageability features and support for Intel Optane memory. This makes the board particularly suitable for integration in higher-end desktop PCs or for semi-industrial applications, such as viewing stations in medicine. The USB Type-C ports and TPM 2.0 for Windows 11 is also supported. Availability is up to five years.





For cost-effective systems with a need for the latest CPU technology, the K3843-B µATX variant is ideal for installation in commercial desktop PCs as well as semi-industrial applications. The K3843-B is equipped with the B660 chipset. All CPUs with up to 125W TDP are supported. Features like cTDP, DDR5, four DisplayPorts, four PCIe Gen5 interfaces for higher speed, and more bandwidth provide high performance and functionality in versatile application scenarios. Availability is three years.

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack. More from Tiera