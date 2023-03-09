Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world '23: Taipei, Taiwan, MACTRON GROUP

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

March 09, 2023

News

MACTRON GROUP (MTG) targets industrial Touch Embedded Systems. Its business concept “TRANSFORMER” means to approach various markets through the diversity of its hardware abilities

At embedded world 2032, visit hall 1 booth 251, and receive expert advice on six types of main 21.5-inch Panel PCs for medical, automation, and commercial.

Aluminum Die-Casting Touch Panel PCs – WCP and WMP series will further be equipped with the powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i series with the Iris GPU.

To achieve Touch Science furtherly, they are also on the road of AIoT and Big Data to achieve convenience and intuition in people’s daily lives.

Besides pioneering the markets, expanding the testing, MTG is assembling a plant in 2023 is planned to maximize the buffer capacity.

For more information visit mactrongroup.com.

