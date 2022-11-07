Vecow's ECX-3000 PEG Series Leverages Intel for Edge AI Computing

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by Vecow

Vecow’s ECX-3000 PEG Series leverages the processing power of 12th Gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processors with Intel UHD Graphics 770 utilizing Intel’s R680E chipset with LAN ports including 2.5G, 2.5G PoE+, 2.5G PoE+ with X-Coded M12 and 1G, while supporting high-speed data transfer up to 20G USB3.2 Gen2x2. The ECX-3000 PEG Series merges P-cores and E-cores with Intel Thread Director, handling up to 4 PCIe expansion slots for NVIDIA/AMD graphics card with up to 200W power and support for PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 4800MHz memory up to 64GB.

"Vecow ECX-3000 PEG Series extends the benefits of Vecow ECX-3000 Series and adds more functionalities including USB Type-C, 2.5G PoE+ LAN with X-Coded M12 connectors, and up to 4 PCIe slots for expansions,"said Husan Hu, Product Manager, Embedded Systems & Platform Division at Vecow.

Power input ranges from 12V to 50V and can run in the temperature range of -20°C to 45°. Husan Hu continues, "The ECX-3000 PEG Series design concept makes it ideally suited for across AIoT applications where configurable options are needed."

ECX-3000 PEG Series a perfect solution for

Robotic Control

Digital Rail

Smart Manufacturing

Public Security

In-Vehicle Computing

Edge AI applications

To learn more, visit www.vecow.com.