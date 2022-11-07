Embedded Computing Design

Vecow's ECX-3000 PEG Series Leverages Intel for Edge AI Computing

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 07, 2022

News

Vecow's ECX-3000 PEG Series Leverages Intel for Edge AI Computing
Image Provided by Vecow

Vecow’s ECX-3000 PEG Series leverages the processing power of 12th Gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processors with Intel UHD Graphics 770 utilizing Intel’s R680E chipset with LAN ports including 2.5G, 2.5G PoE+, 2.5G PoE+ with X-Coded M12 and 1G, while supporting high-speed data transfer up to 20G USB3.2 Gen2x2. The ECX-3000 PEG Series merges P-cores and E-cores with Intel Thread Director, handling up to 4 PCIe expansion slots for NVIDIA/AMD graphics card with up to 200W power and support for PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 4800MHz memory up to 64GB.

"Vecow ECX-3000 PEG Series extends the benefits of Vecow ECX-3000 Series and adds more functionalities including USB Type-C, 2.5G PoE+ LAN with X-Coded M12 connectors, and up to 4 PCIe slots for expansions,"said Husan Hu, Product Manager, Embedded Systems & Platform Division at Vecow.

Power input ranges from 12V to 50V and can run in the temperature range of -20°C to 45°. Husan Hu continues, "The ECX-3000 PEG Series design concept makes it ideally suited for across AIoT applications where configurable options are needed."

ECX-3000 PEG Series a perfect solution for

  • Robotic Control
  • Digital Rail
  • Smart Manufacturing
  • Public Security
  • In-Vehicle Computing
  • Edge AI applications

To learn more, visit www.vecow.com.

 

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Computing
AI & Machine Learning
Automotive
Consumer
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
AI & Machine Learning
NVIDIA’s Jetson Edge AI Platform Helps SMU Students Build Tiny Supercomputer for AI Research

November 7, 2022

MORE
Consumer
Soundskrit Announces the SKR0400 Directional MEMS Microphone

October 21, 2022

MORE
Healthcare
Digital Medical Surgery Tools Are Becoming Commonplace. Finding the Right Solutions Partner Is Key

September 27, 2022

MORE
Security
Image Provided by Azul
Azul Releases SAAS for Java Applications

November 2, 2022

MORE