VISHAY Innovates its RCS0805 e3 for Performance in a Small Case

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

March 30, 2023

News

Image Credit: Vishay

Malvern, Pennsylvania. Vishay Intertechnology has innovated the Vishay Draloric RCS0805 e3 anti-surge thick film resistor with an increased power rating of 0.5 W. The RCS0805 e3 now takes the place of four standard parallel resistors in the 0805 case size, two parallel devices in the larger 1206, or one resistor in the 1210.

Utilizing the AEC-Q200 qualified RCS0805 e3, designers save much needed board space in automotive, industrial, telecommunications, and medical applications. The resistor delivers improved pulse load performance and ESD surge for devices generating cyclic surge pulses.

RCS0805 e3 Features:

  • Resistance range from 1 Ω to 10 MΩ - and 0 Ω jumper - with tolerances of ± 0.5 %, ± 1 %, and ± 5 %, and TCR of ± 100 ppm/K and ± 200 ppm/K
  • Operating voltage of 150 V
  • Operating temperature range of -55 °C to +155 °C
  • RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the device is suitable for processing on automatic assembly systems and for wave, reflow, or vapor phase soldering per IEC 61760-1

For more information, visit www.vishay.com

Analog & Power
