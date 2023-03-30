VISHAY Innovates its RCS0805 e3 for Performance in a Small Case

Image Credit: Vishay

Malvern, Pennsylvania. Vishay Intertechnology has innovated the Vishay Draloric RCS0805 e3 anti-surge thick film resistor with an increased power rating of 0.5 W. The RCS0805 e3 now takes the place of four standard parallel resistors in the 0805 case size, two parallel devices in the larger 1206, or one resistor in the 1210.