Actelis Once Again Selected for its Safety Critical Railway Solutions

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Actelis Fremont, California. Actelis Networks was chosen by Northern Ireland Railways (NI Railways) for its solutions utilizing high speed, media flexibility, and reliability in enabling high-speed connectivity within large-scale safety critical environments.

NI Railways will leverage Actelis’s hybrid fiber-copper solution needed to transmit data from the main signaling center out to its support offices. “The Actelis solution provides the reach, reliability, data security, and speed we need to successfully support connectivity for some of our most critical network applications,” said Nigel Taylor, Telecoms Maintenance Manager for Translink.

Highlights of the Project will include:

Vital information services to train stations and remote stops across the network

Viewing and remotely downloading from CCTV cameras

“IoT and digital applications are necessary to support safe and efficient rail travel,” said Tuvia Barlev, chairman and CEO of Actelis. “We are extremely proud to extend high-speed connectivity throughout NI Railways’ network to enable the delivery of these services, meeting the needs of daily passengers across Northern Ireland.” Actelis has provided solutions for railway systems in Canada, Italy, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States.

For more information, visit actelis.com.