Infineon Pushes Europe Towards Technological Autonomy

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Infineon Munich, Germany. Infineon recently held a red ribbon cutting for the European research collaboration, PowerizeD. Participates from 39 industry leaders and 23 research facilities were in attendance discussing smart power electronics and the decarbonization of Europe. The PowerizeD initiative was put together to strengthen Europe’s industrial autonomy. Infineon developed the program with various corporate entities and will act as project manager.

The base focus will be applied to the application areas of energy and mobility including, charging systems for the automotive industry, drives for the manufacturing and rail industries, and liquid batteries for the energy industry. The collaborators will leverage the newest innovations in modeling and Digital Twin, Federated Learning, and energy efficiency.

"We have to make highly efficient use of energy if we are to achieve net-zero climate protection goals. Digitalization can help here as a highly decisive lever for more energy efficiency," says Constanze Hufenbecher, Infineon Chief Digital Transformation Officer. "We are pleased to be able to combine our strengths with the strengths of so many excellent partners from research and business to jointly make the ambitious European research initiative PowerizeD a success."

The current goals include:

Reduction of power loss in power conversion by 25 percent

Extension of the service lives of devices and systems by 30 percent

Reduction of chip size by at least 10 percent

Shortening development times by a challenging 50 percent

"Power electronics is key to the energy transformation and is used anywhere and everywhere that electricity is generated, transferred and used efficiently," says Dr. Rutger Wijburg, Chief Operations Officer at Infineon. "The broad spectrum of power electronics applications makes it very important that we collaborate with partners across the boundaries of corporate entities and organizations to jointly advance Europe as innovation engine."

Further more information, visit powerized.eu.

From Infineon: The European Union is funding PowerizeD with approximately 18 million euros as part of the joint program for digital key technologies (Key Digital Technologies Joint Undertaking, KDT JU) in its Digital Agenda. The amount will be matched by funding from the national governments of the respective countries involved. The subsidies from Germany are being provided by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research. A summary of all the project partners and supporting organizations is available on the project web site. The project will have a three-year duration and is expected to end in December 2025.