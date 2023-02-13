Infineon Releases New PDM MEMS Microphone Solution

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Munich, Germany. Infineon Technologies has designed its PDM (pulse density modulation) MEMS microphone solutions to deliver the essential building blocks of MEMS and ASIC technologies. Adding to its previous MEMS technology, Infineon released its ultra-low power digital microphone, the IM69D12, to its XENSIV MEMS microphone series.

Based on Infineon’s latest Sealed Dual Membrane MEMS technology, the microphone enables high ingress protection (IP57) at the microphone level, and facilitates clear audio without a major concern for battery life with a consumption rate of 520 μA. It can switch to and from different energy and operating profiles without any audible interference that makes it difficult to hear.

The IM69D12 is perfect for the following applications:

True wireless earbuds

Overear headsets

Hearing enhancement devices

Wearables

Smartphones

IoT devices

For more information, visit www.infineon.com/mems.