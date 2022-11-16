Embedded Computing Design

PICMG Extends COM-HPC FuSa Support with Ratification 1.15

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 16, 2022

News

Image Courtesy of Christian Eder

WAKEFIELD, MA. PICMG revealed key extensions to the COM-HPC Computer-on-Module (COM) standard with the authorization of COM-HPC 1.15 for Functional Safety (FuSa). COM-HPC 1.15 is a set of safety protocols that develop the FuSa ability of “safety island” blocks on recent chipsets out to the holistic environment.

The FuSa ratifications define a committed SPI indicator connecting to health and status monitoring aspects to a FuSa “safety controller” embedded on a COM-HPC carrier board where data is processed for peripheral use. “With the small size definition of the upcoming Mini specification and the FuSa extensions, COM-HPC covers all use cases I can think of,” says Christian Eder, Chairman of the COM-HPC technical committee and Director Product Marketing at congatec.

The COM-HPC 1.15 architecture allows the development of multicore embedded mixed-criticality systems by delivering a clear path to redundancy and fail-safe procedure applications for engineers.

Workload consolidation and mixed-criticality for the edge is supported while users are implementing safety controls, vision, AI, IIoT gateway logic, and TSN based 5G communication. Eder continues, “COM-HPC is the most complete computer module definition ever. I expect extremely fast growth for scalable and compute-power-hungry embedded applications based on COM-HPC technology.”

The COM-HPC 1.15 specification effort is sponsored by ADLINK, congatec, and Kontron.

More on the COM-HPC FuSa specification, visit here, or purchase the specification for $750 here.

For more information on PICMG’s range of open, modular computing standards, visit picmg.org.





