PICMG Extends COM-HPC FuSa Support with Ratification 1.15

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Courtesy of Christian Eder WAKEFIELD, MA. PICMG revealed key extensions to the COM-HPC Computer-on-Module (COM) standard with the authorization of COM-HPC 1.15 for Functional Safety (FuSa). COM-HPC 1.15 is a set of safety protocols that develop the FuSa ability of “safety island” blocks on recent chipsets out to the holistic environment.

The FuSa ratifications define a committed SPI indicator connecting to health and status monitoring aspects to a FuSa “safety controller” embedded on a COM-HPC carrier board where data is processed for peripheral use. “With the small size definition of the upcoming Mini specification and the FuSa extensions, COM-HPC covers all use cases I can think of,” says Christian Eder, Chairman of the COM-HPC technical committee and Director Product Marketing at congatec.

The COM-HPC 1.15 architecture allows the development of multicore embedded mixed-criticality systems by delivering a clear path to redundancy and fail-safe procedure applications for engineers.

Workload consolidation and mixed-criticality for the edge is supported while users are implementing safety controls, vision, AI, IIoT gateway logic, and TSN based 5G communication. Eder continues, “COM-HPC is the most complete computer module definition ever. I expect extremely fast growth for scalable and compute-power-hungry embedded applications based on COM-HPC technology.”

The COM-HPC 1.15 specification effort is sponsored by ADLINK, congatec, and Kontron.

More on the COM-HPC FuSa specification, visit here, or purchase the specification for $750 here.

For more information on PICMG’s range of open, modular computing standards, visit picmg.org.