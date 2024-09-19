Embedded Computing Design

Road to embedded world: Build your Own Embedded Systems Hands-On Classes – Get a Raspberry PI Pico 2 Board

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

September 19, 2024

Blog

Embedded Computing Design, the organizing partner of embedded world North America, held on October 8th-10th, is coordinating three hands-on Build your Own Embedded Systems classes.

The classes have instructors from Analog Devices, NXP and STMicroelectronics, and includes a Dev Board, Software, and Training valued at more than $2000.

Register for these classes:

Engineers that register for more than one event, will also receive the new Raspberry PI Pico 2 Board.

For more information, contact Patrick Hopper.

About Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Computing Design is a trusted partner for design and development information for the embedded community. Our content team communicates with the engineering community daily, through content channels that include blogs, design articles, podcasts, videos, news, and product information. Topic/application areas include industrial, IoT, automotive, AI/ML, security, automotive, medical/healthcare, consumer mass market, communications, and analog/power.

