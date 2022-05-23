Watch Insightful Talks by Tuxera at embedded world 2022

Press Release

Image Provided by Tuxera

Join Tuxera on June 21-23 in Nuremberg, Germany, to learn about write amplification and Linux file system verification.

The Embedded World trade fair allows you to experience the latest innovations in global embedded technology. This summer, the event aims to prioritize offering a safe environment for physical attendees and exhibitors, as well as good digital attendance options.

Regardless of your preferred means of participating in the trade show, you’ll be able to savor all the highlights that you’ve come to expect from this event – new product innovations, networking opportunities, and informative talks from industry thought leaders.

This year, our Technical Product Manager Thom Denholm will be giving two presentations on embedded design. Read the details below for more information.

How Write Amplification Kills Designs: Steps to Avoid Early Obsolescence

Abstract: Devices with NAND storage have a fixed lifetime – often less than designers intended, with write amplification as the driving factor behind this shortfall. This presentation focuses on the detailed factors from the application and database through the file system and driver to the firmware and media. We will share concrete comparisons on Linux and AWS/FreeRTOS, along with suggestions on how best to manage these challenges.

Date/Time: 21 June 2022 | 11:30:00 AM-12:00:00 PM (CET) + Q&A/Discussion!

Session: Session 10.4 Memory Technology

Linux File System Verification: Understanding Fsverity

Abstract: Verification of a portion of the media provides a serious design challenge. Google has pushed for fsverity, but Linux file system adaptation to these new requirements is still incomplete. This presentation compares fsverity to dmverity and describes the differences encountered by drivers and file systems. How will this affect over-the-air updates? Impact to the application is also examined.

Date/Time: 22 June 2022 | 11:30:00 AM-12:00:00 PM (CET) + Q&A/Discussion!

Session: Session 3.1 Embedded OS General