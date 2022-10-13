Analog Devices Release the ADIN2299 for Industrial Connectivity

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Analog Devices

For connectivity issues within industrial and process automation, motion control, transportation, and energy automation markets, Analog Devices released a Multiprotocol Industrial Ethernet Switch Platform to reduce development time with a pre-certified protocol solution.

Wilmington, Mass. Analog Devices, Inc. released the ADIN2299, a multiprotocol (PROFINET, EtherCat, EtherNet/IP, Modbus TCP) industrial ethernet switch platform for operation in a star, line, or ring topology. The 194 CSPBGA (Chip Scale Package Ball Grid Array) includes a communication controller, two port 10/100Mbps ethernet switch, memory, physical layer (PHY), protocol stacks, with the RTOS, file system, drivers, and TCP/IP.

Software for the ADIN2299 allows an application processor to link to the switch platform via an UART, SPI, or ethernet interface removing the learning curve related to adding protocols. The ADIN2299 reduces the interruptions caused by cybersecurity flaws by a secure boot and update feature that only verified code is implemented.

(Video Credit: Analog Devices)

For more information, visit http://www.analog.com.