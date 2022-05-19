NanoLock Security Adds Device-Level Industrial Cybersecurity Suite to Dilute the Cyber Chaos

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by NanoLock Security

Following the recent critical alerts from American agencies about advanced persistent threat (APT) attacks on ICS/SCADA devices, NanoLock designed an industrial device-level Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions thatlower APT attacks on legacy and new industrial machinery and smart factory production lines.

NanoLock Security revealed its complete suite of customized cybersecurity solutions for the industrial and manufacturing market. NanoLock’s industrial security solutions has been in tests with industries in Europe and is now offered worldwide

NanoLock’s zero-trust industrial product suite was designed in collaboration with industrial and manufacturing entities to secure ICS devices and industrial machines. while ensuring the operational integrity of machines and production lines with zero impact on performance and functionality.

Nanolock’s solution ensures the integrity and safety of connected industrial devices from multiple attack vectors, including:

Outsiders

Insiders

Supply chain sources

Human errors

According to Nanolock, included with the zero-trust suite is protection that prevents APTs and other cyberattacks on industrial machines, programmable logic controllers (PLC), industrial control systems (ICS), and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) devices by applying a device-level Zero Trust security approach that prevents unauthorized modification attempts to their functionality.

NanoLock’s Zero Trust security solutions follow many of the recommendations cited in the joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) issued on April 13th by the United States Department of Energy (DOE), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“The chaotic reality of the cybersecurity landscape is that there is no way to know where the next attack will come from, so the world must move away from detection to prevention to ensure business continuity. The recent joint cybersecurity advisory emphasizes the need to adopt a different security approach, to better protect the industrial/OT environment for both legacy and new machines,” said NanoLock CEO, Eran Fine.

For more information, visit nanolocksecurity.com.