Superior Sensor’s Innovative HV Series Sensor Optimizes EcoAir Valve Performance

By Chad Cox

February 04, 2025

Image Credit: Superior Sensor Technology

Los Gatos, California. Superior Sensor Technology announced deliveries of a customized HV Series differential pressure sensor for Triatek’s EcoAir Valve. The sensor for Triatek allows the EcoAir Valve to deliver up to seven pressure ranges with precision. This enables the valve to be utilized in various applications. The sensor’s support for various pressure ranges streamlines system design and manufacturing of the EcoAir Valve. It offers safety, reliability, and energy efficiency for critical environment HVAC environments.

The EcoAir Valve is compatible with Venturi Valves in medical and laboratory applications. The valve employs the EcoAir Valve Module (EVM) to facilitate compatibility and interoperability with all controllers independent of conventions. According to the company, an exclusive blade design results in a high 100:1 air flow turn-down ratio with more resolute control at the near closed position.

Sensors are not in the airstream, leading to a debris proof design protecting sensors from getting blocked and does not require an access panel. With the custom solution, the valve maintains fast (<1 second) and precise (±5% of total flow) airflow control over an industry-leading range of 0.1 in WC to 6 in WC.

“Superior Sensor Technology has set a new performance bar with its differential pressure sensor technology by providing extremely high accuracy and unmatched design flexibility,” said Auri Aniulis, Product Manager, Triatek. “The ability to create a custom sensor solution optimized for our EcoAir Valve Module has significantly improved our system performance.”

For more information, visit superiorsensors.com.

Image Credit: Superior Sensor Technology
