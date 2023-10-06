Variscite's Wi-Fi 6 Module Keeps the Connection Going

Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Variscite

Variscite introduced its VAR-SOM-MX93, an NXP i.MX93 based SoM with NXP-based Wi-Fi 6 module. The SoM leverages a 1.7GHz Dual Cortex-A55 NXP’s iMX93 processor with 250MHz Cortex-M33 and the first integration of Arm’s neural processing unit, Ethos-U65 microNPU. Benefits of utilizing Wi-Fi 6 includes extended bandwidth, improved range, better simultaneous stream capabilities, lower latency, and optimized power management.

“It is our mission to deliver advanced SoM solutions that leverage the latest technology advances, such as Wi-Fi 6,” said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales of Variscite.

Employing the Wi-Fi 6 modules, the SoM delivers secure dual-band Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax/ac/a/b/g/n solution with BT/BLE 5.3 and optional 802.15.4 tri-radio. Ideal applications include industrial, IoT, intelligent edge devices, and mobile devices.

Highlights:

  • Certified Wi-Fi 6
  • BT/BLE 5.3
  • 2x CAN bus
  • 2x GbE
  • 2x USB
  • Camera inputs
  • Audio in/out
  • Display outputs
  • ADC

"With growing interest in IoT and portable wireless connections, we anticipate strong demand for upgraded connectivity in the industrial embedded systems market. With this advanced solution, unparalleled speed and efficiency are not just future expectations, but reality today," ends Austerlitz

For more information, visit variscite.com.

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

