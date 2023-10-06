Variscite's Wi-Fi 6 Module Keeps the Connection Going

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Variscite Variscite introduced its VAR-SOM-MX93, an NXP i.MX93 based SoM with NXP-based Wi-Fi 6 module. The SoM leverages a 1.7GHz Dual Cortex-A55 NXP’s iMX93 processor with 250MHz Cortex-M33 and the first integration of Arm’s neural processing unit, Ethos-U65 microNPU. Benefits of utilizing Wi-Fi 6 includes extended bandwidth, improved range, better simultaneous stream capabilities, lower latency, and optimized power management.

“It is our mission to deliver advanced SoM solutions that leverage the latest technology advances, such as Wi-Fi 6,” said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales of Variscite.

Employing the Wi-Fi 6 modules, the SoM delivers secure dual-band Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax/ac/a/b/g/n solution with BT/BLE 5.3 and optional 802.15.4 tri-radio. Ideal applications include industrial, IoT, intelligent edge devices, and mobile devices.

Highlights:

Certified Wi-Fi 6

BT/BLE 5.3

2x CAN bus

2x GbE

2x USB

Camera inputs

Audio in/out

Display outputs

ADC

"With growing interest in IoT and portable wireless connections, we anticipate strong demand for upgraded connectivity in the industrial embedded systems market. With this advanced solution, unparalleled speed and efficiency are not just future expectations, but reality today," ends Austerlitz

For more information, visit variscite.com.