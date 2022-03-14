Embedded Computing Design

Let an NVIDIA Jetson Module Serve as the Brains for Your Autonomous Robot

March 14, 2022

Video

Autonomous drive refers to things other than automobiles. It obviously can be for vacuums, which have been in use for a long time. But when you get into more sophisticated robots, the development process gets significantly more difficult and requires a lot more compute power.

Systems designed around the NVIDIA Jetson platform can now handle such applications, as evidenced by Jason Enslin, the Director of Business Development for D3 Engineering in this Embedded Solutions Video.

Jason looks at al the various challenges that potentially stand in the way of an autonomous robot design, ranging from safety and security to power to futureproofing.

 

