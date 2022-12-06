Infineon Releases an i-ToF Imager to Boost 3D Camera Operations

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Munich, Germany. Infineon Technologies AG partnered with 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) specialist pmdtechnologies to release the IRS2975C imager sensor a performance update of the IRS2875C. The IRS2975C contains a half-quarter video graphics array (HQVGA) resolution of 240 x 180 pixels with a chip size of 18 mm 2 for a 1/6" image circle.

The IRS2975C is based on the ToF law of indirect ToF (i-ToF) and centered on Infineon’s innovative pixel technology for applications including smartphones, service robots, drones, and many IoT devices. Sensitivity of 10 µm pixels with SBI facilitates embedded ecosystems with low-power functioning. It maintains support for 2.8 volt supply rails and full laser safety such as eye protection mechanisms for customization.

With Infineon’s pixel innovations, 3D field engineering builds on demodulation efficacy. A buried optical reflector grows quantum productivity (QE) currently only reached by back-side illumination (BSI) sensors with the cost of front-side illumination (FSI) sensors.

For additional information, visit infineon.com.