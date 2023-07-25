Embedded Computing Design

Innodisk Introduces Industrial Air Sensor Module Solution to Enhance Edge AI Applications

With its subsidiary Sysinno, Innodisk launched a new industrial air sensor module solution designed to provide accurate and reliable sensing, implementation, and computing power.

The module can integrate with industrial personal computers (IPC), PCs, edge servers, and embedded systems through I2C interface or USB Sensor Carrier board. The air sensor module also supports the real-time monitoring of temperature, humidity, and six air quality index detection, including particulate matter (PM2.5, PM10), carbon monoxide (CO), carbon dioxide (CO2), formaldehyde (HCHO), total volatile organic compounds (TVOC), ozone (O₃) and more.

The module solution is designed to support minimal computing power consumption and prevent excessive heating during operation, making it ideal to integrate into smart poles, EV charging stations, and kiosks. It can also be used in hospitals and healthcare centers, as well as smart factories and businesses to optimize humidity, improve air quality, and contribute to a healthier and more sustainable future.

