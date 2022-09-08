New Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Energous Corporation and e-peas designed a Wireless Energy Harvesting Assessment Kit with two e-peas evaluation boards and Energous' FCC-approved 1W WattUp PowerBridge.

The new Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit from Energous includes the company's 1W WattUp PowerBridge transmitter and was designed for energy harvesting applications for smart buildings and smart homes, industrial IoT medical, and asset trackers for retail and warehouses. This over-the-air solution allows the implementation of wireless power and energy harvesting across a range of embedded devices. The AEM30940 RF Evaluation Board and the EP112 Energy Harvesting Optimized Antenna Evaluation Board from e-peas are also included in the set.

"The fast-growing IoT ecosystem includes a wide range of sensors, tags, trackers and other devices that require reliable and consistent power to deliver on their tremendous value," said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. "Our new Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit demonstrates the ability to harvest RF-based energy being transmitted by our WattUp PowerBridges and provides IoT device manufacturers with a platform for accelerated product development."

"The combination of Energous and e-peas technology, brings a complete solution from transmitter to receiver enabling developers to power IoT edge devices and remove battery maintenance drawbacks for the target markets," said Christian Ferrier CMO of e-peas.

On September 15, 2022, in Lyon, France, Energous will hold a demonstration and training session on the new evaluation kit at SIDO Lyon, the largest European showroom devoted to IoT, AI, XR, and robotics technologies.