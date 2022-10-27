On-Demand AMA – Ask Siemens Anything: Digital twins for sustainable aviation and hydrogen-powered aircraft

Globally, aviation accounts for 4.9% of the CO 2 and non-CO 2 emissions. Industry is taking steps to reduce aircraft emissions and improve fuel efficiency in an effort to combat climate change but with twice as many air travelers expected by 2037, those efforts alone will not be enough.

It’s clear that bringing the aviation industry in line with UNFCCC and other sustainability goals will require commercial aircraft to transition to alternative energy sources such as biofuels and electric power. And this transition implies the complete redesign of multiple aircraft subsystems, up to and potentially including the airframe itself.

Bring your curiosity to this unique Ask Siemens Anything Q&A session in which Siemens aerospace experts field questions on the future of sustainable aviation.

From strategies for replicating a jet engine’s power density in green propulsion systems to analysis of clean energy sources and their implications on aircraft design, tune in as the leading climate-neutral aircraft technology supplier answers what will propel air travel into 2050 and beyond.