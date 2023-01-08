Airgain Lifts 5g with its Outdoor 5G FWA Design

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

CES 2023. While attending CES 2023, visit booth #10955 in the IoT Pavillion, where Airgain is demonstrating its fully tested and validated outdoor 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) reference design. The solutions meet IP67 outdoor requirements as well as 5G-NR 3GPP REL-16 standards with 4x4 MIMO on DL and 2x2 MIMO on UL.

The operating software stack is provided by Errigal’s enterprise solution and is ready for user installation.

“Fixed wireless access is experiencing exponential growth and Airgain is at the forefront of improving the end-user experience,” said Dr. Ali Sadri, Chief Technology Officer for Airgain, Inc. “While indoor fixed wireless access devices suffer from the penetration loss of walls and windows, Airgain’s fully integrated outdoor FWA reference design significantly improves performance, speeds up time-to-market and simplifies wireless implementation.”

Visit Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on January 5-8 at booth #10955 in the IoT Pavilion for more information.