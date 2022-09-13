Rohde & Schwarz Delivers First CTIA-Authorized Test System for 5G mmWave Multi-AoA Certification

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

MUNICH. Rohde & Schwarz has become the first CTIA-authorized test and measurement supplier to deliver a working test system for 5G FR2 and high-frequency (e.g., 28GHz) multi-AoA certification. Based on the company’s TS8980 conformance test system, CMX500 5G tester, and ATS1800M mmWave (FR2) chamber, the system will conduct over the air (OTA) mmWave communications tests that enable device manufacturers and network operators in the U.S. to begin validating 5G devices.

The test system scales from in-band to out-of-band, from Single AoA to Multi-AoA, and from 30 to 40 cm quiet zone to handle advanced test use cases such as head testing, single hand portrait, two hand landscape, and phantom testing, as well as upcoming requirements from 3GPP releases 16, 17, and 18.

“This gives customers the unique opportunity to fully automate the RF and RRM certification testing process on a single test system, covering OTA performance tests from CTIA as well as tests defined by 3GPP and GCF," says Dr. Thomas Eyring, Director of Mobile Device Certification at Rohde & Schwarz.

The new system is the same platform that achieved the industry’s first Test Platform Approval Criteria (TPAC) for RRM 5G NR FR2.

For more information on the R&S TS8980 conformance test system family visit www.rohde-schwarz.com/_63493-8181.html.