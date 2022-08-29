The Great Divide: Bridging the Gap Between 5G Vendor Strategies and Deployments

Since its initial deployment in late 2018 to early 2019, 5G has been the subject of a lot of discussions. The benefits it provides over its predecessor, 4G, are steep — we’re talking up to 20Gbit/s peak data rates, 100x faster download speeds and network capacity, 10x lower latency.

The first stage of 5G overlaid a 5G new radio (NR) access network on top of a 4G LTE network core that was already in place. Later, though, came 5G Standalone (SA), in which the 5G NR access network is laid on a new 5G network core. However, according to global intelligence firm ABI Research, 5G SA — which introduced the potential for service-based architecture (SBA) — hasn’t been widely adopted yet, with most deployments focusing on simply making the network more efficient, rather than utilizing it for innovative use cases.

5G SA isn’t the only technology that isn’t seeing widespread deployment yet, though, resulting in paradox in which 5G technologies are continuing to advance without waiting for network operators to catch up. But these mobile network operators aren’t just twiddling their thumbs — there are many factors influencing decisions regarding whether or when to adopt specific technologies, including figuring out how these technologies are deployed.

For instance, many operators are currently being faced with a choice: Stick with incumbent vendors, or switch to an open, multivendor 5G core deployment strategy. Now, there are a few concerns that operators typically have around this decision, mainly total cost of ownership, and ensuring vendor interoperability.

A World Divided

According to a recent survey from Enea, a Sweden-based software company, of 44 mobile network operators, nearly half (42%) of respondents are hoping to use multivendor 5G core deployments, but a third also said they’d prefer to stick with their incumbent vendors to ensure subscriber data management. Additionally, despite recognizing the potential benefits of a multivendor deployment strategy, operators remain concerned about cost constraints, interoperability issues, and being able to maintain a single point of contact for support purposes.

Enea’s survey also showed mixed responses from operators on cloud migration timelines, with 66% of respondents transitioning to a multivendor environment also migrating to the cloud, and just 41% of operators remaining with an incumbent vendor making a move toward cloud migration.

Despite the split on either side of several 5G implementations, mobile network operators seem to be in relative agreement on taking advantage of the edge, with some utilizing edge capabilities to reduce 5G network latency, scale with hybrid clouds, or develop mesh architectures.

But this divide may spell trouble for the future of 5G. With 5G SA technologies remaining under-utilized, the introduction of further technologies, such as 5G Advanced, seems precarious.

The Cyclical Nature of Doom

5G Advanced is the next stage of 5G, specialized for deployment in the chronically overlooked industry and enterprise sectors. Its features include highly precise 5G positioning, flexible reduced capability NR, Sidelink device-to-device communication, and support for AR, VR, and XR use cases.

ABI Research predicts that 76 million radios, 13 million small cells, and 23 million macro basebands — which together will account for 75% of 5G base stations — will be upgraded to 5G Advanced by 2030. The caveat here is that only about half (14 million) of enterprise small cells will see that 5G Advanced upgrade in the same time frame.

Hence, the world of 5G is divided not just between mobile network operators based on their vendor strategy, but also between 5G’s consumer market and enterprise market deployments.

This divisiveness is indicative of a cycle in the progression of 5G technology, according to ABI Research’s senior research director Dimitris Mavrakis. Adoption of technologies such as 5G Advanced becomes more difficult when its predecessor (5G SA) has still not been fully realized.

“This is a mistake that the industry cannot keep repeating. If it does, 5G will be doomed to failure and the industry will be forced to restart the cycle again with 6G,” Mavrakis said.

Generally, the consensus among operators is an emphasis on practicality. Many 5G technologies are incredibly useful but can be costly and difficult to implement. While advancements in 5G technologies continue to progress and open the doors to new markets and revenue streams, the fact remains that those doors remain closed until operators and vendors make the jump.